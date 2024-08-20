Breaking News
Maharashtra rains: 22 administrative circles in Marathwada receive heavy showers

Maharashtra rains: 22 administrative circles in Marathwada receive heavy showers

Updated on: 20 August,2024 06:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The region has received 499.2 mm rain so far this monsoon, compared to an average rainfall of 444.9 mm

Maharashtra rains: 22 administrative circles in Marathwada receive heavy showers

Representational Pic/File/PTI

Maharashtra rains: 22 administrative circles in Marathwada receive heavy showers
As many as 22 administrative circles in the drought-prone Marathwada region in Maharashtra have received heavy rains in 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


As per a report from the divisional commissioner's office on Maharashtra rains, the highest rainfall of 112.7 mm was recorded in the Pendgaon circle in Beed district in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, followed by Chausala (Beed) with 111.50 mm and Dharashiv Rural with 104 mm, according to the PTI.



Heavy rains lashed parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.


The region has received 499.2 mm rain so far this monsoon, compared to an average rainfall of 444.9 mm, the report stated.

The water storage in 11 major irrigation projects has reached 35.84 per cent. The storage in Sina Kolegaon dam in Dharashiv and Majalgaon in Beed remains low, it stated.

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, predicts light to moderate rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra and predicted light to moderate rains in parts of the state.

In its latest Mumbai weather updates, the IMD predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places were very likely.

Similar alerts were issued for several districts in Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and the adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, a high tide of about 4.70 metres was expected to hit Mumbai at 12.22 hours on Tuesday, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While another high tide of about 4.37 metres was expected at 00.33 hours. The civic body also said a low tide of about 1.01 metres was expected at 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate spells of rain/thundershower was expected in city and suburbs," the BMC said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday morning, causing widespread waterlogging and triggering traffic snarls in multiple stretches, the PTI reported.

The downpour led to traffic congestion in many areas, with the Delhi Traffic Police advising commuters to take alternate routes.

(with PTI inputs)

