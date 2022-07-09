Maharashtra rains: Heavy showers cause flooding in two villages of Hingoli, residents shifted

Parts of Hingoli district, located in Marathwada region of the state and around 200 kms from here, have been getting heavy showers over the past couple of days

Residents of two villages in Hingoli district of Maharashtra are being shifted to safe places after heavy rainfall in the region caused flooding in area, officials said on Saturday, according to the PTI. So far, at least 200 people have been evacuated, a top district official said.

"Due to the downpour, Asana river in the district flooded on Friday night. The low-lying areas in Kurunda and Kinhola villages in Vasmat tehsil were badly affected," he told PTI.

Although the water level is slowly decreasing now, the administration has been shifting the residents of these villages to a Zilla Parishad school nearby, No loss of human life has been reported so far and the situation is being monitored, he said.

In the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, Hingoli district recorded 230.70 mm rainfall, which is 26.84 per cent of its annual average rainfall, the district authorities said in a statement.