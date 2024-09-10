Heavy rains lashed the district in the last 24 hours, with the Kamtha circle in Gondia tehsil recording the highest rainfall of 292.3 mm, the official said

At least two persons were killed after a two-storey house collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Gondia district in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Gapur has sounded a red alert for the district for the next 24 hours amid Maharashtra rains.

A two-storey house collapsed in Rameshwaram Colony in the Fulchurtola area of Gondia city in the wee hours of the day, killing two persons, district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey said, as per the PTI.

Teams from the fire brigade and police reached the spot to carry out the search and rescue operation, the official said, adding that several localities in the city were inundated.

The district disaster relief team rescued three persons stranded at a temple in Sirpur in Deori, and a petrol tanker got swept away in the strong currents of the Bagh River.

Several roads were closed vehicles, and rains have damaged houses and destroyed crops in many parts of the district, officials said.

In 24 hours ending at 8 am, Deori received 210.3 mm of rain, followed by Gondia with 207.9 mm, Salekasa with 195.9 mm and Sadak Arjuni with 187 mm, they said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday issued a red alert for Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts of Maharashtra and a yellow alert was issued for some parts of the state.

An orange alert was issued for Gondia district and the IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places.

The IMD had also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places were very likely in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts.

A yellow alert was issued for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Jalgaon, Jalna, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha and Washim district of Maharashtra.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Dhule district in Maharashtra.

A green alert was issued for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts and IMD predicted that moderate rains were very likely.

(with PTI inputs)