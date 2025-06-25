Assistant Deputy Conservator Rohit Chaubey warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found throwing garbage or behaving inappropriately in the forest areas

During the cleanliness drive near the Dehen Forest Nursery in Mhasala of Raigad district in Maharashtra, plastic bottles, other plastic waste, and liquor bottles were collected and sent for recycling. Pic/Arranged by Ranjeet Jadhav

Listen to this article Roha forest officials warn tourists against littering, conduct cleanliness drive in Mhasala Reserve x 00:00

The Roha Forest Department carried out a cleanliness drive in the forest reserve area near the Dehen Forest Nursery in Mhasala of Raigad district in Maharashtra and warned the tourists against littering.

Senior officials present during the drive included Deputy Conservator of Forests Shailendrakumar Jadhav, Assistant Deputy Conservator of Forests Rohit Chaubey, Mhasala Forest Range Officer Sanjay Pandharkame, and Shantanu Kuveskar, the Brand Ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Mangaon), along with his colleague Umesh Deshmukh. Foresters and forest guards from the Mhasala Forest Department also took part in the initiative.

Assistant Deputy Conservator Rohit Chaubey warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found throwing garbage or behaving inappropriately in the forest areas.

During the drive, plastic bottles, other plastic waste, and liquor bottles were collected and sent for recycling.

Local citizens suggested that such cleanliness campaigns should be held at least once a month along forest-side roads to create awareness among both locals and tourists.

Deputy Conservator Shailendrakumar Jadhav said, “The Roha Forest Department covers eight talukas -- Roha, Mangaon, Tala, Mahad, Poladpur, Mhasala, Shrivardhan, and Murud. This region is rich in biodiversity and needs careful protection. We are committed to keeping the forest clean and preserving its natural resources.”

The campaign was unplanned and took place while the forest officials were inspecting the area, an official said.

Naturalist and wildlife photographer Shantanu Kuveskar said, “Raigad sees a lot of tourism during the monsoon and summer, especially along beaches and forest routes. While enjoying nature, some tourists carelessly throw plastic waste or liquor bottles in the forest. This spoils the environment and harms biodiversity.”

He urged responsible tourists and locals to speak up when they see such behaviour and report it to local authorities if needed.