The accused used a gas cutter to break in, gained access to the locker and looted Rs 12-lakh cash, while the valuation of the gold stolen is being ascertained, an officer from Maharashtra Police said

Representational pic

Maharashtra: Rs 12-lakh cash and gold looted from cooperative credit society in Jalna

Gold as well as Rs 12-lakh cash were looted from a cooperative credit society in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Sunday, a police officer said.

The incident took place in Aditiya Urban Credit Cooperative Society in Old Monda area in Jalna in the early hours of the day, he added.

"The accused used a gas cutter to break in, gained access to the locker and looted Rs 12-lakh cash, while the valuation of the gold stolen is being ascertained," Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany stated.

"The CCTV footage of the facility and the vicinity is being checked. Two teams have been formed to arrest the accused. A case has been registered at Sadar Bazar police station," he said.

