Maharashtra: Rs 12-lakh cash and gold looted from cooperative credit society in Jalna

Maharashtra: Rs 12-lakh cash and gold looted from cooperative credit society in Jalna

Updated on: 03 November,2024 08:05 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

The accused used a gas cutter to break in, gained access to the locker and looted Rs 12-lakh cash, while the valuation of the gold stolen is being ascertained, an officer from Maharashtra Police said

Representational pic

Gold as well as Rs 12-lakh cash were looted from a cooperative credit society in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Sunday, a police officer said.


The incident took place in Aditiya Urban Credit Cooperative Society in Old Monda area in Jalna in the early hours of the day, he added.


"The accused used a gas cutter to break in, gained access to the locker and looted Rs 12-lakh cash, while the valuation of the gold stolen is being ascertained," Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany stated.


"The CCTV footage of the facility and the vicinity is being checked. Two teams have been formed to arrest the accused. A case has been registered at Sadar Bazar police station," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

