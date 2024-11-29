The deaths took place at around 2:30 pm on Thursday near a bridge on Godavari river in Dharkhed close to Gangakhed town, an official said

A school teacher hailing from Maharashtra's Latur, his wife and their daughter ended their lives in Parbhani district of state, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The deaths took place at around 2:30 pm on Thursday near a bridge on Godavari river in Dharkhed close to Gangakhed town, the official added.

The deceased teacher was aged 53 and his daughter was 22-years-old, the official said.

They were residents of Kini Kadu in Latur's Ahmedpur tehsil.

He was a teacher at a secondary school in Gangakhed, he added.

The three were cremated at Kini Kadu on Friday, with a large number of villagers who had gathered at the crematorium expressing shock and dismay.

The teacher's son-in-law had died in an accident last year, some villagers said, the news agency reported.

An official said that the reason behind the extreme step by the family was being probed.

Pilot suicide: Court in Mumbai sends 25-year-old's boyfriend to custody till Dec 2

Meanwhile, a court in Mumbai on Friday extended till December 2 the police custody of the boyfriend of a 25-year-old Air India pilot who allegedly died by suicide in her rented flat in the Marol area of Mumbai on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

The pilot's 27-year-old boyfriend, who has been charged with abetment of suicide, was produced before a magistrate's court in suburban Andheri at the end of his previous remand on Friday.

The police sought further custody of the accused from the court, saying that they need to retrieve the deleted WhatsApp chats between the couple from his mobile phone, PTI reported.

The chats may reveal crucial information related to the victim's death, they submitted.

The accused was detained on Tuesday after one of the relatives of the pilot alleged that he had harassed and abused her as well as forced her to stop consuming non-vegetarian food, the police earlier said, citing the first information report (FIR) registered in the case.

According to Mumbai Police, the pilot hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Mumbai owing to her job since June 2023.

She met the accused while pursuing a commercial pilot course in New Delhi two years ago.

(with PTI inputs)