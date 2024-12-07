Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Seeking views of experts on EVM issue NCP SP leader Supriya Sule

Seeking views of experts on EVM issue: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule

Updated on: 07 December,2024 10:07 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The Opposition has questioned the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines in the elections after the Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP romped home by securing 230 out of 288 seats, leaving the MVA with a tally of 46 seats

Seeking views of experts on EVM issue: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Listen to this article
Seeking views of experts on EVM issue: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule
x
00:00

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said the opinion of experts is being sought over the "EVM issue" in the wake of the Maharashtra assembly polls' mandate as she batted for the use of ballot papers.


The Opposition has questioned the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines in the elections after the Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP romped home by securing 230 out of 288 seats, leaving the MVA with a tally of 46 seats.


"We will take a final decision on Monday. Many countries have shifted their poll process to ballot papers," Sule told a press conference.
She said a meeting of the INDIA bloc on the EVM issue was held.


"The Congress party is already working on it. We are taking guidance and seeking opinions of experts," the Baramati MP said.

Sule echoed her father and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar who claimed that enthusiasm was not seen among the people after the poll verdict.

"As representatives of the people, it's our responsibility to raise our voice. We will take a final decision on Monday. Many countries have shifted their poll process to ballot papers," Sule said.

Stating that elections should be conducted transparently, Sule said the registration of cases against villagers of Markadwadi in Solapur district shows "an act of repression, not democracy".

A section of villagers from Markadwadi village in Malshiras tehsil recently tried to hold a "re-poll" using ballot papers alleging discrepancies in EVMs in the assembly polls.

The villagers dropped their plan at the last moment earlier this week following the intervention by the police who warned of taking action.

Sule said the delay of more than 10 days in the formation of the Mahayuti government was "unfortunate" despite securing a huge mandate of people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 supriya sule Electronic voting machine nationalist congress party Mahayuti Maha Vikas Aghadi pune news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK