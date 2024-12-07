I am confident that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with the deputy CMs will approve the LOP post," Bhaskar Jadhav said

Representational Image

Listen to this article No provision in law for electing LoP position based on strength: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav on Saturday claimed that there is no provision in the law which says that the appointment of the leader of opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra legislature is merely on the strength of the party, PTI reported.

"I have given a letter to the legislature secretary seeking details of the provision of law under which the leader of the opposition is appointed. I met the state legislature secretary and he has not found any provision regarding that," Jadhav told PTI reporters.

There is a provision to give the LoP post to the largest party, he claimed.

Jadhav further said that although the speaker can approve the post of LoP, the government has to support it.

"I am confident that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with the deputy CMs will approve the LOP post," Jadhav said.

According to convention, the opposition party must win 10 percent of the seats in order to be elected as LOP. However, no party has been able to obtain the required number.

In the November 20 Maharashtra Elections, The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats, Congress 15 and NCP (SP) secured 10 seats.

Regarding the appointment of LOP in the legislature, NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar stated that MVA parties cannot push on getting the post because they lack the necessary numbers, PTI cited.

Jadhav also sought the post of deputy speaker for the opposition.

He noted that in 1999, the Shiv Sena-BJP made a blunder by presenting a nominee for the speakership, which was otherwise uncontested.

In response, then-chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh renounced the position of deputy speaker since it violated convention.

According to Jadhav, giving the opposition the position of deputy speaker can help to establish new conventions, PTI reported.

Maharashtra elections 2024: Assembly may see no Leader of Opposition

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) appeared stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats, a far cry from the boasts by many of its leaders that the combine will trounce the Mahayuti.

The Mahayuti was leading in 222 seats and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was leading in 53 seats.

According to the Election Commission's website at 3:30 pm today, the following is the party position in the outgoing vote counting: BJP 129, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 39, Congress 20, Shiv Sena (UBT) 19, NCP (SP) 12.

As the state awaits, a key question looms large: Will the state assembly have a Leader of the Opposition (LoP)? According to constitutional provisions, the post of LoP is granted to the largest opposition party that secures at least 10 per cent of the total seats in the 288-member assembly, which translates to 29 seats.

The said directions were issued by the first speaker of Lok Sabha G.V. Mavalankar and has been famously known as Mavalankar’s rule.

(With agency inputs)