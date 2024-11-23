Maharashtra elections 2024: Assembly may see no Leader of Opposition

According to the Election Commission's website at 3:30 pm today, the following is the party position in the outgoing vote counting: BJP 129, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 39, Congress 20, Shiv Sena (UBT) 19, NCP (SP) 12

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) appeared stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats, a far cry from the boasts by many of its leaders that the combine will trounce the Mahayuti.

The Mahayuti was leading in 222 seats and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was leading in 53 seats.

As the state awaits, a key question looms large: Will the state assembly have a Leader of the Opposition (LoP)? According to constitutional provisions, the post of LoP is granted to the largest opposition party that secures at least 10 per cent of the total seats in the 288-member assembly, which translates to 29 seats.

The said directions were issued by the first speaker of Lok Sabha G.V. Mavalankar and has been famously known as Mavalankar’s rule.

Why the LoP post matters

The Leader of the Opposition plays a critical role in maintaining checks and balances in a democracy. As the official voice of dissent, the LoP scrutinises government policies, provides alternative viewpoints, and represents the opposition’s stance on key issues. The absence of a LoP can tilt the balance of power heavily in favour of the ruling coalition, weakening the democratic fabric of the assembly.

The road ahead

To reclaim relevance, opposition parties must introspect and regroup. They need to address internal divisions, form stronger alliances, and present a unified front to voters. Without this effort, Maharashtra’s assembly may operate without an official LoP, depriving its democracy of a critical pillar.

As the state inches closer to the elections, the numbers game will ultimately decide the fate of the opposition. If no party secures the requisite 29 seats, Maharashtra will join the growing list of assemblies across India where the LoP post remains vacant—an alarming trend for Indian democracy.