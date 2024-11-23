Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that there are several key factors behind this thumping victory of Mahayuti

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: All three parties will decide who will be the next CM, says Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Amid the ongoing counting of votes for the Maharashtra elections 2024, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the voters for a decisive victory.

“This is a landslide victory,” he proclaimed, thanking diverse groups from farmers to senior citizens for their support.

"I want to thank the people for giving us a thumping majority and a landslide victory. This is a reflection of the hard work we have done over the past 2.5 years. I especially want to thank my beloved sisters, farmers, youths, and all the segments of society who voted for us. This mandate is a big responsibility, and we are committed to fulfilling it," he said.

When asked who will be the next Chief Minister, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Let the final results come in first. Just as we fought the elections together, all three parties will come together to discuss and decide who will take on the role of Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that there are several key factors behind this thumping victory of Mahayuti.

“There are several key factors behind this thumping victory. The BJP and Shiv Sena had a natural alliance in Maharashtra, which was broken in 2019. This angered Balasaheb Thackeray’s supporters, and now they have made their voices heard,” said Vinod Tawde.

He added, “The voters in Maharashtra have given a landslide victory to the Mahayuti under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis. Development works and the Ladki Behna Yojana played a significant role in our success. All our alliance partners worked hard. Eknath Shinde Ji upheld Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, and the people voted for him. The voters have shown their faith in us.”

When asked about the Chief Minister’s post, Tawde said, “We will sit with our alliance partners and decide collectively.”

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra and was leading in 218 of the 288 assembly seats, as per figures of early trends in the counting the latest figures by the Election Commission.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats, as per the early trends.

Indicating a landslide victory for the ruling alliance, TV channels said the Mahayuti was ahead in 222 seats and MVA in 56 constituencies, as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena in 55 and NCP in 35 seats.

In the MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 13 seats, Congress in 20 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 17 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)