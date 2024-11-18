'Dharavi redevelopment plan is the biggest project of Asia and I will appeal to the residents to keep the political people aside and see what is beneficial for you,' CM Eknath Shinde said

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Monday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of spreading false information regarding the Dharavi redevelopment plan, asserting that around two lakh people would receive homes in the area.

"Rahul Gandhi brought a very big tijori to Mumbai. We thought he had brought it to give something to Maharashtra... But he has come to loot the tijori of Maharashtra. He has given wrong information regarding Dharavi. Two lakh people will be getting homes in Dharavi," Shinde said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

He added, "Everyone should prioritise Dharavi. The Dharavi redevelopment plan is the biggest project in Asia, and I will appeal to the residents to put politics aside and focus on what is beneficial for you."

According to ANI, earlier in the day, the Congress leader took one final jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti alliance ahead of the close of campaigning for the Maharashtra elections. He mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Ek hain to safe hain."

Framing the election as a battle between the common people's aspirations and the influence of a few wealthy individuals, Gandhi said, "The Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies. It is a contest between one-two billionaires and the poor. The billionaires want the land of Mumbai to be handed over to them. The estimate is that Rs 1 lakh crore will go to one billionaire. Our thinking is that Maharashtra, its farmers, the poor, the unemployed, and the youth need support."

According to ANI, Gandhi further criticised the focus given to business interests, and stated, "On one side, (industrialist Gautam) Adani ji is eyeing Dharavi and Maharashtra’s money. His goal is to change the nature of Mumbai. On the other side, we have farmers and youth who are dreaming, but the Maharashtra government is breaking those dreams."

Gandhi also mocked PM Modi's "Ek hain to safe hain" remark by presenting two posters — one showing Modi with Adani with the slogan "ek hain to safe hain" and the other depicting a map of Dharavi with the words "Dharavi ka bhavisha safe nahi."

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MVA delivered a strong performance, winning 30 of the 48 seats, while the Mahayuti managed 17.

(With ANI inputs)