Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai described the Maharashtra elections 2024 as a battle of ideologies and a fight between a few billionaires and the poor; the Congress leader said that Rs 7 lakh crore projects including Foxconn and Airbus were shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: We will break 50 per cent cap on reservations, says Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste-based survey in the country, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar," Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference in Mumbai, reported PTI.

Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai described the Maharashtra elections 2024 as a battle of ideologies and a fight between a few billionaires and the poor.

The Congress leader said that Rs 7 lakh crore projects including Foxconn and Airbus were shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra. This led to youth in Maharashtra losing out on jobs, he added reported PTI.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will protect the interests of the people of Maharashtra, he said.

The entire political machinery was twisted to help one person in the Dharavi redevelopment scheme in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai said.

Rahul Gandhi mocked the BJP's 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan, accusing the party of prioritising the interests of industrialist Gautam Adani over the people of Maharashtra reported PTI.

Rahul Gandhi brought a safe to the press conference and pulled out a poster of Modi and Adani, and said, "They are safe till they are together."

The second poster he pulled out of the safe displayed a map of the Adani Group's Dharavi redevelopment project. Gandhi said the safe symbolised the wealth of Mumbai, which he alleged was being targeted by Adani with the support of the BJP-led government reported PTI.

"The Dharavi redevelopment is unfair, and it is being done to benefit only one person. We are not convinced how tenders are being given. Only one person is given all the ports, airports and wealth of India," he said.

Constitution is the country's DNA, but it is a blank book for BJP and RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 18 said his party considers the Constitution to be the country's DNA, but for the ruling BJP and the RSS it is a "blank book" reported PTI.

Speaking at a campaign rally in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said nowhere in the Constitution it is written that state governments can be toppled by "purchasing MLAs" as it happened in Maharashtra, and "Rs 16 lakh crore debt" of top businessmen can be waived reported PTI.

"Congress considers the Constitution as the country's DNA, while for the ruling BJP and the RSS, it is a blank book," he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)