The Mumbai Press Club has condemned Rahul Gandhi’s comments labelling journalists as "slaves of their owners" and urged him to address structural issues in the media industry instead of targeting journalists

The Mumbai Press Club has expressed its disapproval of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his recent remarks labelling journalists as "slaves of their owners" during an election rally in Amaravati, Maharashtra. In a strongly worded statement, the club urged Gandhi to address the structural challenges faced by journalists and the media industry instead of making sweeping and condescending statements.

According to ANI, the press club emphasised that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces rightful criticism for avoiding open press conferences, Rahul Gandhi’s recurrent mockery and derision of journalists also deserve rebuke.

"While cloaked in concern for the plight of journalists, his comments carried a tone of condescension that warrants closer scrutiny," the Mumbai Press Club said.

It questioned whether Gandhi had ever reflected on the root causes of the hardships endured by journalists, pointing to the precarious working conditions in the industry that stem from decades-old policies.

"The challenges faced by journalists today are largely due to rampant contractualisation introduced during the Congress-led government’s neoliberal reforms in the late 1980s and early 1990s. These policies allowed media conglomerates to dismantle unions and dismiss journalists at will, eroding the rights and protections journalists had fought hard to secure," the statement read.

The club advised the Congress leader to focus his critique on media owners and systemic flaws rather than targeting working journalists who operate under immense pressure.

It further asserted that the oversupply of underemployed journalists, combined with the ever-present threat of dismissal, makes it difficult for them to challenge the status quo without risking their livelihoods.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by the current government’s authoritarian tendencies toward the media, the Mumbai Press Club highlighted concerns about Gandhi’s rhetoric and its implications for press freedom if his party were to return to power.

"If Prime Minister Modi is criticised for avoiding press conferences, Rahul Gandhi’s repeated jibes at journalists also merit strong condemnation," it added.

The club reaffirmed its commitment to defending journalists’ rights against violations by political parties, media owners, or other forces.

"We view the high-handed approach of the Leader of the Opposition toward working journalists as a matter of serious concern. Constructive dialogue and accountability, not dismissive remarks, are what the media and democracy deserve," the statement concluded, according to ANI.

