Mumbai Press Club Elections 2024 Results

Newly elected members at Mumbai Press Club. Pic/ Source Photo

The Mumbai Press Club announced the results of its biannual elections for year 2024-26. The elections were held to elect a new president, chairperson, vice-chairperson, secretary, joint-secretary, treasurer, and managing committee.

Senior Journalist Samar Khadas of Maharashtra Times has been elected as the new President of the club with majority votes.

Other elected members include - Rajesh Mascarenhas as Chairperson, Rajanish Kakade as Vice-Chairperson, Mayuresh Ganapatye as Secretary, Ashish S. Raje as Joint-Secretary, and Sourabh P. Sharma as Treasurer.

The election saw a turnout of 681 voters. The election process was supervised by Returning Officer Shaikh R. Haaris and Deputy Returning Officer Mhaske Dhondiba.

A ten member managing committee was also elected. The elected candidates inlude - Ashish Rane, Swati Deshpande, Aditya Dubey, Anurag Kamble, Rucha Khanolkar, Gaurav Laghate, Shashank Parade, Pravin Patil, Latikesh Sharma and Kiran Umrigar.