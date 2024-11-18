Deora claims that he had proposed declaring a day of mourning for Balasaheb's passing to the UPA government back in 2012, but his idea was "blocked"

Representational Image

Listen to this article Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years, says Milind Deora x 00:00

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora claimed that the Congress party has acknowledged Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deora is also the party's candidate from Worli assembly constituency in the state for the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024, which are scheduled to be held on November 20.

In a post on X, Deora said that he had proposed declaring a day of mourning for Balasaheb's passing to the UPA government back in 2012, but his idea was "blocked by certain elements" within the alliance.

ANI reported that Deora also posted a picture of Balasaheb Thackeray as a tribute on Sunday, the anniversary of the Shiv Sena founder's death.

"I welcome Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years. In 2012, as a Union Minister from Mumbai, I proposed that the UPA declare a day of national mourning for Balasaheb. While then PM Dr Manmohan Singh seemed supportive, the idea was blocked by certain elements within the alliance," Deora said.

Paying homage to Balasaheb Thackeray, Milind Deora said, "Today his fearless leadership is remembered. The voice fighting for the rights of Maharashtra still inspires us today. Balasaheb, you will be missed forever."

I welcome Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years.



In 2012, as a Union Minister from Mumbai, I had proposed that the UPA declare a day of national mourning for Balasaheb. While then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh seemed supportive, the idea was blocked… pic.twitter.com/jY3uu6laHi — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) November 17, 2024

The comment came following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family," he said in a post on X.

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 17, 2024

Balasaheb Thackeray, born on January 23,. 1926 began his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later on quit his professional job and established the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interest of the residents of Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Thackeraywas also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. Despite his significant influence in politics, he did not hold any official positions during his entire political journey, ANI reported.

Elections to the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.



(With inputs from ANI)