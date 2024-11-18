Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackerays legacy after 12 years says Milind Deora

Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years, says Milind Deora

Updated on: 18 November,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Deora claims that he had proposed declaring a day of mourning for Balasaheb's passing to the UPA government back in 2012, but his idea was "blocked"

Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years, says Milind Deora

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years, says Milind Deora
x
00:00

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora claimed that the Congress party has acknowledged Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years, ANI reported.


Deora is also the party's candidate from Worli assembly constituency in the state for the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024, which are scheduled to be held on November 20.


In a post on X, Deora said that he had proposed declaring a day of mourning for Balasaheb's passing to the UPA government back in 2012, but his idea was "blocked by certain elements" within the alliance.


ANI reported that Deora also posted a picture of Balasaheb Thackeray as a tribute on Sunday, the anniversary of the Shiv Sena founder's death.

"I welcome Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years. In 2012, as a Union Minister from Mumbai, I proposed that the UPA declare a day of national mourning for Balasaheb. While then PM Dr Manmohan Singh seemed supportive, the idea was blocked by certain elements within the alliance," Deora said.

Paying homage to Balasaheb Thackeray, Milind Deora said, "Today his fearless leadership is remembered. The voice fighting for the rights of Maharashtra still inspires us today. Balasaheb, you will be missed forever."

The comment came following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family," he said in a post on X.

Balasaheb Thackeray, born on January 23,. 1926 began his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later on quit his professional job and established the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interest of the residents of Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Thackeraywas also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. Despite his significant influence in politics, he did not hold any official positions during his entire political journey, ANI reported.

Elections to the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.


(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Milind Deora shiv sena bal thackeray mumbai Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 mumbai news congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK