Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Rahul Gandhi stopped from flying

Rahul Gandhi stopped from flying

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Godda (Jharkhand)
Agencies |

Top

Earlier today, in his speech at Mahagama constituency in Godda district of Jharkhand, he condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting to give Mumbai's Dharavi to Adani

Rahul Gandhi stopped from flying

The chopper was stopped due to a clearance issue. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rahul Gandhi stopped from flying
x
00:00

After giving a rousing speech in the Mahagama Assembly constituency in Jharkhand, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was unable to take off on Friday due to not having the clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC). 


Earlier today, in his speech at Mahagama constituency in Godda district of Jharkhand, he condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting to give Mumbai's Dharavi to Adani. Calling PM Modi a "puppet of billionaires," Gandhi said that the PM has taken money away from poor people.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rahul gandhi congress Jharkhand news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK