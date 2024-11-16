Rahul Gandhi stopped from flying

Earlier today, in his speech at Mahagama constituency in Godda district of Jharkhand, he condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting to give Mumbai's Dharavi to Adani

The chopper was stopped due to a clearance issue. Pic/PTI

After giving a rousing speech in the Mahagama Assembly constituency in Jharkhand, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was unable to take off on Friday due to not having the clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Earlier today, in his speech at Mahagama constituency in Godda district of Jharkhand, he condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting to give Mumbai's Dharavi to Adani. Calling PM Modi a "puppet of billionaires," Gandhi said that the PM has taken money away from poor people.

