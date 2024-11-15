As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 draw near, Shiv Sena candidate Milind Deora stepped into the spotlight after his candidacy was declared against sitting legislator Aaditya Thackeray, against whom he will face a fierce contest for the Worli constituency. In an interview with mid-day, Deora reasserted his deep connection to South Mumbai

Milind Deora. Pic/X

Earlier this year, Milind Deora joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, breaking decades of ties with the Indian National Congress. Ten months after he started a new political journey, the Rajya Sabha lawmaker is fighting hard to wrest the Worli seat from Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Aaditya Thackeray in a Sena vs Sena battle.

Speaking about his motivation for joining the assembly racedespite being a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Deora points to his deep personal ties to South Mumbai. “My relationship with this area and its people is a family relationship,” he said. “South Mumbai is my Janma Bhoomi (birthplace) and Karma Bhoomi (place of work). Serving here is a commitment, whether I am in power or not.”

On Thackeray’s criticism

Deora’s decision to contest the election has drawn criticism from Thackeray, who recently suggested that he should have resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP before stepping into the assembly race. Deora, however, dismissed the criticism, calling it “misinformed”. “Aaditya is young.. “To get him elected here – an outsider– two local Worli MLAs had to be displaced. I don’t think someone with that background should be advising others.”

‘Committed to preserving the Koli community’s heritage’

The Koli community, Worli’s original inhabitants, have time and again expressed concerns about how development projects could impact their heritage. Deora is clear that his priority is to respect their wishes. “We will fully support whatever they wish,” he asserted. “If they want to preserve the Koliwada as a traditional Gaothan, we stand by them. It’s their heritage, and our role is to support their choice.”

He also criticised the opposition’s attempts to scare residents about development projects. Deora argued that the opposition relies on “fear tactics,” using development plans to create anxiety among the people.

“They scare people by saying the racecourse will become a tower, which hasn’t happened. They use fear to halt the Vadhavan port and delay the Navi Mumbai airport and the Metro by four years. Fear works briefly, but hope and truth prevail in the long run.”

Talking about his immediate priorities after getting elected, Deora puts forth a straightforward answer. “My priority is to be available to the people. Whether I am in Parliament, the assembly, in power, or out of power, my commitment to South Mumbai doesn’t change,” he said.

The need for redevelopment

Worli’s biggest challenge, according to Deora, is the need for comprehensive redevelopment. “The key issue is redevelopment across Worli and much of Mumbai. People need redevelopment projects that improve living conditions and renew old structures,” the Rajya Sabha MP said, reflecting on Mumbai’s ageing infrastructure and the urgency of modernising housing and public spaces.

‘Practical solutions needed for traffic management’

On the issue of traffic, Deora dismissed Thackeray’s recent suggestion of deploying officers on every road and termed it was a “silly” idea. Instead, he argued that effective traffic management requires a world-class public transport system that draws even car owners to use it.

“Good public transportation is essential,” he stated. “That’s the real solution. Around the world, in places such as London and New York, even the wealthy use public transportation when it’s efficient and reliable. That’s the direction Mumbai should be heading towards.”

Deora also stressed on his vision that focuses on long-term, sustainable solutions over quick fixes, emphasising the role of infrastructure and public systems.

On creating open spaces in Worli

Worli residents have expressed a desire for more recreational spaces, and Deora has ambitious plans to address this. He envisions a major park in Mahalakshmi Racecourse, similar to New York’s Central Park. “We’re working to create one of the largest parks in the country at Mahalakshmi Racecourse,” he explained. “Aaditya Thackeray is opposing this because he failed to renew the lease between BMC and the racecourse and is now preventing others from moving forward.”

Stating that creating accessible green spaces is a priority, Deora criticised the opposition’s resistance to these efforts.

When will municipal elections happen?

The municipal elections have been delayed owing to a variety of factors. Deora points out to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota issue in the Supreme Court as a significant reason behind the delay. “This delay has been an issue even for the MVA,” he noted and said the Election Commission should expedite the process, as the polls are “essential for serving the people’s interests”.

Rejecting ‘speed breaker’ politics

Deora’s message to Worli’s residents is clear. “I urge everyone to go out and vote,” he said. “Avoid speed breaker politics like that of Aaditya Thackeray’s. Choose leaders who drive Mumbai forward, not those who create potholes and roadblocks.”

While Deora promises a leadership that combines his focus on development, respect for heritage, and practical solutions, it is worthy to be noted that neither he nor Thackeray are a local ‘Worlikar’. Worlikars have a tough choice to make on the day of the polls as it is a battle for the future direction of one of Mumbai’s most vibrant constituencies.