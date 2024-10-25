Milind Deora, currently a Rajya Sabha member, is a three-time MP from South Mumbai. He jumped the ship to join Eknath Shinde-led Sena earlier this year

Milind Deora and Aaditya Thackeray/ File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: Worli set for a Sena vs Sena tiff; Milind Deora to contest against Aaditya Thackeray x 00:00

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will be fielding Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Worli for the Maharashtra Elections 2024. He will be squaring off Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray who filed his nomination for the same constituency on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milind Deora, currently a Rajya Sabha member, is a three-time MP from South Mumbai. He jumped the ship to join Eknath Shinde-led Sena earlier this year after his tiff with Congress. During Lok Sabha Elections 2024, he was tasked with handling Worli and despite it being Thackeray Jr's bastion, Sena (UBT) was leading merely by 6500 votes, reported ANI.

According to the report, on Thursday, Sena (UBT) faction leader Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination from the Worli constituency, speaking to ANI before filing his nomination, he said he was confident that the people would bless him.



He told ANI, "I am very confident that the people will bless me because we are about to form government in Maharashtra and that is for sure. As you can see, this atmosphere is very good, you can see the love people are giving me, and with this, I will be filing my nomination."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena (UBT) Arvind Sawant expressed confidence in Aaditya's victory

Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant also expressed confidence in Thackeray scion's win from the Worli seat. Sawant, speaking to ANI said, "His (Aaditya Thackeray) name is not new - the entire Maharashtra knows him and he is known in the entire country and even abroad. The works done by him are so important that he gets compliments from everyone and is in the hearts of the people."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA and Mahayuti to square off

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, have stepped up preparations for Maharashtra Elections 2024 for 288 Assembly seats. The ruling Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies on November 23.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.