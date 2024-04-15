Milind Deora hails BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 manifesto, 'What they say, they deliver'

Milind Deora specially mentioned the promise of building 3 crore more homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana made in BJP's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 manifesto.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora. Pic/Mid-day

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party released their manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora made a statement backing the party's manifesto, especially mentioning the promise of building three crore more homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and he claimed that it has particular significance for Mumbai.

Deora, who earlier this year quit Congress to side with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena, told ANI, "The manifesto of the BJP is very good. What they say, they deliver. I welcome it."

Reportedly Deora said that the PMAY scheme had given 4 crore families permanent homes and that he wishes this to be implemented in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The saffron party on Sunday morning unveiled its 'Sanklap Patra', their manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and other party leaders at the Delhi headquarters.

#WATCH Mumbai: Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora says, "The manifesto of BJP and NDA is very good. What they say in the manifesto is delivered. I welcome it..." (14.04) pic.twitter.com/ZsGzTIUgCh — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

The manifesto, which has the tagline 'Modi ki Guarantee', reportedly focuses on development, and women's welfare and draws a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Per the ANI report, the BJP in their manifesto said that 2025 will be declared as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Year' and further made the promise of 'One Nation, One Election' and a single electoral roll. The party also stated their aspirations to feature in the Olympics bid in 2036 and implementation of the National Education Policy. Among other promises, they stated that the saffron party, if elected again, would bring in a law against paper leaks.

Additionally, BJP's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 manifesto also focuses on bringing forward more "lakhpati didis" and makes tall promises of making electricity bills zero with PM Surya Ghar Yojana which promotes the usage of solar power.

Per the ANI report, the party also revealed their aspirations to make India the third-largest economy and make it a "global manufacturing hub".

Nadda, while speaking at the event, said that the Union government's achievements in the last decade, including the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the women's reservation law, were realised due to the mandate given by the people. "The achievements of the last 10 years are a result of a clear mandate," Nadda said, per ANI report.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India is scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1 and shall be conducted over seven phases. The result will be declared on June 2.

