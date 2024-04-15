It also spoke of considering bullet trains in north, south and east India and expanding new age trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat

BJP leaders release the party’s election manifesto. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ manifesto x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world beset by geopolitical tensions as the BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

Named ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, the manifesto largely builds on the government’s existing welfare schemes targeted at different sections of society, while reiterating the BJP’s commitment to roll out one-nation-one-election and Uniform Civil Code, two issues mentioned in its 2019 manifesto too. The government has taken some concrete steps for their implementation. The BJP promised to include all senior citizens above the age of 70 years in the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, which provides health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also spoke of considering bullet trains in north, south and east India and expanding new age trains like Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat.

‘Unemployment, farmers, inflation ignored’

Tejashwi Yadav said attacked BJP after their manifesto was released. He said, “There is no mention of jobs and employment anywhere. No mention of reducing inflation, unemployment and poverty. Nothing in the manifesto for 60 per cent youth of the country, 80 per cent farmers and villages of the country. Ignored unemployment, farmers issues and inflation. It proves that BJP has nothing to offer people.”

No accountability for old guarantees: Cong

The Congress trashed the BJP’s poll manifesto as a ‘jumla patra’ full of rhetoric, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying PM Modi’s guarantee is a ‘warranty of jumlas’ as he has failed to fulfil his past promises. The Opposition party also accused Modi of not honouring his promises made on jobs, doubling farmers’ income and tackling inflation, and alleged that the PM is now shifting the goalposts. The Congress said the BJP manifesto should have been named ‘maafinama’ and Modi should have apologised to farmers, youngsters, poor people and Dalits.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever