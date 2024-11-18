Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP launches an ad campaign urging people to "Say No to Congress," highlighting past incidents, corruption, and government mismanagement

With just days to go before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a new advertisement campaign aimed at targeting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and urging the public to "Say No to Congress."

The campaign focuses on a series of past incidents, particularly highlighting major tragedies that occurred during the tenure of the Congress-led government in the state. These include the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the 2003 Mumbai serial blasts, the 7/11 train bombing case, and the rising death toll in the 2010 Pune blast. The BJP also references tragedies such as the Gowari massacre and the Palghar Sadhu lynching, questioning the state's response to these incidents.

Additionally, the BJP has emphasised corruption as a key issue, alleging financial mismanagement and corruption under Congress rule. One of the accusations made in the ad is the black-marketing of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir by a Congress official, which was particularly controversial during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also references to corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The ad prominently features the phrase "Say No to Congress" alongside the logo of the MVA. The background of the ad includes images of the 2007 Mumbai terror attacks, a stark reminder of the challenges faced during the Congress-led administration.

In response to the BJP's campaign, All India Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala held a press conference on Sunday, attacking the BJP government and calling them the "Bhagoda Jutao" (Runaway Shoe) company. He listed four key issues, which he called the "four M's": Mumbai mortgaged, Mahayuti’s guns and gundaraj (goondaism), Mahayuti’s Mehngai (inflation), and the exploitation of Maharashtra’s land by the "Khoka Group vultures."

Surjewala criticised the BJP for its ties to industrialist Adani, stating that "Adani now owns Mumbai Airport and the electricity supply," and pointed to the controversy surrounding the Dharavi Development Project. He also condemned the BJP government for its handling of crime in Mumbai, citing rising crime rates in the city. According to Surjewala, Mumbai is now among India’s highest in crimes, with 14 incidents reported every day. He accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of shielding criminals.

On the matter of inflation, Surjewala questioned the BJP’s financial decisions, particularly regarding tenders and contracts awarded by the state government under Chief Minister Shinde’s leadership over the last year. He urged voters to reflect on these pressing issues before casting their ballots in the upcoming election.

As per ANI, the political temperature is rising ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with both parties ramping up their campaigns and levelling accusations against each other.

(With inputs from ANI)