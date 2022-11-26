×
Breaking News
Mehrauli murder case: 'Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody'
Adani arm seeks licence to expand power distribution in Mumbai including JNPT
BJP accuses Nitish Kumar of cultural policing; Bihar govt hits back
Delhi court dismisses Satyendar Jain's plea for special food in jail
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Senior citizen killed in armed robbery at Nashik

Maharashtra: Senior citizen killed in armed robbery at Nashik

Updated on: 26 November,2022 07:36 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The incident took place late on Friday night at a house on a farm, where the victim Bacchu Sadashiv Kardile was alone

Maharashtra: Senior citizen killed in armed robbery at Nashik

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 68-year-old man was killed by unidentified men who broke into his house in Ambad MIDC area of Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Saturday.


The incident took place late on Friday night at a house on a farm, where the victim Bacchu Sadashiv Kardile was alone, an official said.



Five to six unidentified men entered the house around 9.40 pm and attacked Kardile with a sharp weapon when he resisted the robbery attempt, he said.


Also Read: Congress workers protest against Baba Ramdev’s indecent remark on women 

The victim sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, the official said, adding that the accused decamped with cash and valuables from the house.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a manhunt has been launched for the accused, it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Men, do you go for a health checkup regularly?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news nashik maharashtra crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK