The injured persons included the bus driver and five passengers and the truck attendant, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Seven injured in collision between state transport bus and truck in Maharashtra's Nashik x 00:00

At least seven people were injured in a collision between a state transport bus and a truck on the Mumbai-Agra national highway on Monday in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, the injured persons included the bus driver and five passengers and the truck attendant, an official said.

The collision occurred in Vadivarhe area in Igatpuri taluka at around 8:50 am when the bus was headed to Kasara in Thane district, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital and private hospitals.

A case has been registered at Wadivarhe police station, as per the PTI.

Three students injured as car hits them in Thane district

Meanwhile, three school students were injured after a car driven by a 22-year-old man knocked them down in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when Nikhil Tapeshwar Sharma (15) and his friends Dipesh Jitendra Sharma and Prince Ramesh Sharma, both aged 12, were walking to their school in the Kalyan area, as per the PTI.

Accused Tanmay Anil Rane, who was driving a car, lost control over the wheel and the vehicle hit the three boys, injuring them, an official said.

Rane then rushed the injured students to a hospital. The boys were discharged after treatment, he said.

Police have registered a case against Rane under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

6 killed in road accident in West Bengal's Bagdogra

In an another incident, six people were killed and two injured when a speeding vehicle hit them on the Asian Highway 2 at Bagdogra in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday, police said, reported the PTI.

The condition of one of the two injured in the accident is "critical", a senior police officer said.

"All these people were pilgrims who were going to Jangli Baba mandir (Shiv mandir) to perform puja. They were hit by the speeding vehicle coming from the other end," he told PTI.

The car, which was going from Ghoshpukur to Sikkim, broke the road divider before crashing into these people, he said, adding that two persons were also injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Prahlad Roy, a civic volunteer, Gobind Singh (22), Amlesh Chowdhury (20), Kanak Burman (22), Pranab Roy (28), and Padakant Roy, they said.

(with PTI inputs)