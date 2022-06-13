Maharashtra: Seven killed due to lightning strikes in Marathwada region

These incidents occurred between June 8 and June 12 across four districts in the region. A total of 18 milking and non-milking animals were also killed

Seven persons died in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Maharashtra's Marathwada region in the past five days, according to officials said on Monday.

The incidents occurred between June 8 and June 12 across four districts in the Marathwada region.

"A total of 18 milking and non-milking animals were also killed," an official from the Divisional Commissioner's Office said. A primary report was released regarding the fatalities in the Marathwada region since June 8 by the Divisional Commissioner's office.

The highest number of deaths (3) due to the lightning strike occurred in the Jalna district, followed by two in Aurangabad, and one each in Osmanabad and Latur.

The percentage of the cumulative rainfall in the total eight districts in the Marathwada region stood at 5.59 per cent. The region has received an average rainfall of 38 mm, as per the report.

Nanded has received the highest rainfall of 43.3mm, Aurangabad (42.4 mm), Osmanabad (40.7 mm), Beed and Parbhani (39.2 mm each), Hingoli (37.1 mm), Jalna (35.2 mm) and Latur (24.4 mm), as per the report.

