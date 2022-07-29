Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar to join Eknath Shinde camp, claims rebel MLA Abdul Sattar

Khotkar, who is from Jalna district, was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government that was in power between 2014-19. He was recently promoted to the post of Shiv Sena deputy leader by party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Abdul Sattar. File Pic

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena's deputy leader Arjun Khotkar will join the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the party on July 31, a rebel Sena MLA claimed on Friday. Former minister and MLA from Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, Abdul Sattar, made this claim while talking to PTI.

Sattar said, "Khotkar was confused (about joining the rebel camp), but I cleared his confusion. He will now join the Eknath Shinde's camp on July 31 in Sillod. Along with him, the members of local market committee, former corporators will also join Shinde camp."

When asked about his past statement that Sena should field Khotkar against Union minister Raosaheb Danve in the Lok Sabha elections, Sattar said, "Our claim over the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency is still there. But Danve and other members of his party should give a go-ahead. The political situation in the state has changed now."

