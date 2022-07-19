Maharashtra: Shiv Sena office-bearer attacked in Nashik

According to the Nashik police, the Shiv Sena office-bearer Nilesh alias Bala Kokane was riding his two-wheeler when some unidentified persons attacked him with sharp objects. Kokane sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital

Representation Pic

An office-bearer of Shiv Sena was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI. The incident took place in the MG Road area of the city around 10.45 pm on Monday. In the attack Nilesh alias Bala Kokane have sustained injuries, an official told PTI.

According to the Nashik police, Kokane was riding his two-wheeler when some unidentified persons attacked him with sharp objects. Kokane sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital at Gangapur Road, where his condition is said to be stable, the official said.

Also Read: Main accused wanted in case of Palghar man's murder held after 5 months

On being alerted about the attack, patrolling squads of Bhadrakali and Sarkarwada police stations combed the area for the unidentified attackers, he added.

(with PTI inputs)