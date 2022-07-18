Breaking News
Maharashtra: Six dead as SUV falls off Amravati bridge into nullah after crashing into two-wheeler

Updated on: 18 July,2022 04:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The SUV's driver lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge. Four of five occupants of the SUV died. The two-wheeler rider and pillion succumbed as well, an official said

Six people were killed and one sustained injuries after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a two-wheeler and fell off a bridge into a nullah in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Monday, according to the PTI. The incident occurred late Sunday night near Nimbhora Phata (diversion) on the Paratwada-Baitul highway, around 675 km from Mumbai, amid heavy rains and low visibility, he said.

"The SUV hit the two-wheeler when the two vehicles were on their way from Paratwada to Bodad village. The SUV's driver lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge. Four of five occupants of the SUV died. The two-wheeler rider and pillion succumbed as well," the official said, PTI reported.




At around 11:40pm, a police patrol van from Shirajgaon police station saw a seat of the SUV lying on the road. The cops then spotted both the vehicles in the nullah, though the accident may have taken place at least two hours earlier, he said.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital in Achalpur, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

