Maharashtra: Six students of Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:33 AM IST  |  Nagpur
The action was taken after the junior student, who is studying in the first year of MBBS course, sent a video of alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee

Six MBBS interns of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student, an official said on Wednesday.


The action was taken after the junior student, who is studying in the first year of MBBS course, sent a video of alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official added.



The suspended students were undergoing internship.


The allegedly ragging took place six months ago. The complainant secretly shot a video of the incident, the college official said.

After receiving the video alongwith his complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action.

College Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye immediately issued orders suspending intership of the students and also asked them to vacate the hostel, the official said.

The anti-ragging committee of the college also lodged a complaint with Ajni police station but no First Information Report has been registered yet, police sources said. 

