Maharashtra: Three men nabbed for poaching tiger in Pench Reserve

Decomposed parts of a big cat, including paws and other remains, were recovered from the area, an official said

Representational Pic

The forest department has apprehended three persons in connection with the poaching of a tiger in Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the field staff of Nagalwadi range and STPF conducted a search in the area near Surewani lake in the reserve on Monday evening, the deputy director of the reserve said in a release.

Decomposed parts of a big cat, including paws and other remains, were recovered from the area, he said.

The forest department zeroed in on three persons from Surewani village and took them into custody, the official said.

A team of the superintendent of police, Nagpur (rural) provided support for collection of forensic evidence, he said, adding that the remains were sent for post-mortem as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

