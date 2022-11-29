×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Prakash Ambedkar asks Uddhav led Sena to clarify stand on alliance with MVA

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar asks Uddhav-led Sena to clarify stand on alliance with MVA

Updated on: 29 November,2022 09:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is in talks with the VBA for a tie-up, but the former is already a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition which includes the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar asks Uddhav-led Sena to clarify stand on alliance with MVA

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic


Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to clarify whether there would be an alliance between the VBA and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).


The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is in talks with the VBA for a tie-up, but the former is already a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition which includes the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.



Also Read: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot put up show of unity ahead of Rahul Gandhi's yatra


We want Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to clarify whether there will be an alliance of the MVA and VBA for future elections, or whether VBA and Sena will have a separate political alliance. Our earlier talks took place on a positive note, and now we have come to a stage where the VBA is keen on finding out the Sena's outlook towards us, Ambedkar's outfit said in a statement.

VBA leaders and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena have held two rounds of meetings so far and both sides are positive on forming an alliance ahead of elections, it added. 

Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of late Dr B R Ambedkar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news uddhav thackeray mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK