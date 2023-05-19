Maharashtra: Snakebite incidents claim lives of two children

A 15-year-old boy from Kalyan taluka in Thane succumbed to a snakebite on Thursday

Two children have lost their lives as a result of snakebites in separate incidents in Thane and Palghar districts, an official confirmed on Friday.

A 15-year-old boy from Kalyan taluka in Thane succumbed to a snakebite on Thursday, while a seven-year-old girl met the same fate in the tribal Mokhada area of Palghar earlier this week, reported PTI quoting officials.

The boy was at a juice shop in the Kolsewadi area when he was bitten by a snake. He was immediately rushed to a civic hospital, where he received treatment before being referred to another hospital. Tragically, he could not survive, Dr. Purushottam Tike was quoted by PTI as saying.

Similarly, the seven-year-old girl was bitten by a snake on May 16 while playing outside her house. She received initial treatment at a primary health center and was kept under observation for seven hours. However, without informing the doctors, her family decided to take her home, shared Dr. Bhausaheb Chattar, the taluka medical officer.

As the girl's condition worsened, she was subsequently referred to a rural hospital. Unfortunately, she passed away during the journey, Dr. Chattar told PTI.

