According to the police, the stone pelting incident happened after an accident occurred in the city; Police forces are deployed on the spot to control the situation, there have been no property damage or casualties reported yet

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Stone pelting between two groups occurs in Nandurbar after accident x 00:00

The police on Monday said that an incident of stone pelting occurred in Maharashtra's Nandurbar city after two groups came face to face following an accident between a rickshaw and a motorcycle, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the stone pelting incident happened after an accident occurred in the city.

Police forces are deployed on the spot to control the situation. There have been no property damage or casualties reported yet.

"Around 10 pm yesterday, people of a particular community started pelting stones. Earlier in the day, an offence was registered about an incident, in the background of which the stone pelting took place. Police forces deployed on the spot controlled the situation, as a result of which violence did not spread to other areas. No property damage or casualty has been reported. Registration of the offence is being done. We have identified a few suspects...," ASP Shravan S Dutt told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Three killed by bus in Beed; Sarnaik says MSRTC to pay Rs 10 lakh each to kin of victims

Three men were mowed down by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Sunday, police said, reported PTI.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik later announced that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) would pay assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the victims' families, reported PTI.

The accident occurred around 6 am when a group of youngsters were training for police recruitment near Ghodka Rajuri village in Beed taluka, an official said.

He said the bus belonging to the MSRTC was heading towards Parbhani from Beed when it fatally knocked down the three men training on the roadside. Two others in the group escaped unhurt.

The deceased, Subodh More (20), Virat Ghodke (19) and Om Ghodke (20), were residents of Ghodka Rajuri village, the official said, reported PTI.

The trio died on the spot, and their bodies were taken to the district hospital in Beed for further formalities, he said, adding that the bus driver was apprehended and a case was being registered against him, reported PTI.

Following the accident, angry villagers vandalised the state transport bus and demanded jobs for family members of the deceased men in the state transport department, the official said, reported PTI.

Minster Sarnaik expressed his condolences and said, "While we cannot bring back the lives of these promising youths, the ST Corporation (MSRTC) will provide Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance to each family as a token of our support during this difficult time."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)