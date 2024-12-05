A Mumbai police constable was injured when individuals associated with the Irani gang pelted stones at a police team in Thane. Four people have been detained in connection with the attack

A Mumbai police constable sustained injuries in an attack when individuals, believed to be linked to the Irani gang, pelted stones at a team of security personnel in Thane district, Maharashtra, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night in the Ambivli area, where a team from the Andheri police station in Mumbai had arrived to apprehend a suspect involved in an ongoing criminal investigation. The suspect was allegedly connected to a criminal case, and the police had come to make an arrest.

As the police team arrived at the scene, a group of individuals, thought to be affiliated with the notorious Irani gang, began throwing stones at the officers. The unprovoked attack left one of the constables injured. The officer’s identity has not been revealed, but the injury was reported to be non-life-threatening.

In response to the attack, the police detained four individuals in connection with the incident. The suspects are under questioning by authorities, who are investigating further to determine the extent of their involvement. The authorities believe the assailants may have been attempting to obstruct the police from making the arrest.

The Irani gang, known for its involvement in multiple criminal activities, has been previously linked to a number of chain-snatching incidents. Law enforcement agencies have been intensifying efforts to tackle the criminal syndicate, which operates in various parts of Maharashtra.

The incident in Ambivli highlights the growing concerns over the safety of law enforcement officers, who often face hostile situations while carrying out their duties. Police are now reviewing security measures to ensure the protection of their personnel during operations.

The authorities have assured the public that they are taking swift action against those responsible for the attack. Further investigations are underway, and the police are expected to provide more updates in the coming days.

As per PTI, the police have confirmed that the detainees are being questioned in connection with the stone-pelting attack, and efforts are being made to apprehend others involved in the incident. PTI reports indicate that the Irani gang's activities are a continuing focus for law enforcement agencies in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)