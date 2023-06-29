The accused, Dr Nilesh Apar (37), is a Class I government employee and was serving as the Dindori Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Sub-Divisional Officer nabbed taking Rs 40 lakh bribe in Nashik x 00:00

A Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) has been nabbed while allegedly accepting Rs 40 lakh as a bribe from a businessman in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Dr Nilesh Apar (37), is a Class I government employee and was serving as the Dindori Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, Apar had issued a notice to the complainant for not taking non-agriculture (NA) permission while undertaking construction in his company at Dindori.

The SDO had also told the complainant to stop production at the plant, they said.

Apar allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh as bribe for not taking action against the company and restarting production. However, after negotiations, he agreed to accept Rs 40 lakh, said the officials.

In the meantime, the company owner approached the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the SDO accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.