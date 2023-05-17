Breaking News
Maharashtra: Tankers roped in to supply water at scarcity-hit places in Hingoli, Jalna districts

Updated on: 17 May,2023 05:05 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
The report issued by the divisional commissioner office said the administration has acquired 447 wells across six districts of Marathwada so far

Eighteen villages and four settlements in Jalna and Hingoli districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra are currently facing water shortage and tankers have been roped in to supply water at these places, the administration said in its report on Wednesday.


The report issued by the divisional commissioner office said the administration has acquired 447 wells across six districts of Marathwada so far.



"Due to the summer season, various places in Marathwada are facing water issues. Eighteen villages and four wadis (settlements) in Jalna and Hingoli districts are facing water shortage. Therefore, the administration has started supplying water through tankers at these places. Of them, 10 villages and four settlements are from


Jalna, while eight villages are from Hingoli," the report said.

In order to meet the water needs of the people, the administration has also acquired 447 wells in six out of the total eight districts of Marathwada - 85 each in

Aurangabad and Jalna, 177 in Hingoli, 108 in Nanded, 54 in Beed, 11 in Latur, it added.

However, the wells were not acquired in Osmanabad and Parbhani districts of the region, it said.

