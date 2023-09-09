Ganeshotsav 2023: Tech-savvy third-generation rural idol-makers forge success through digital innovation

Mid-day interacted with rural Maharashtrian idol-makers to uncover their strategies for utilising digital technology in marketing their Ganpati creations and efficiently delivering them to urban devotees
Ganesh idols. File/Pic
Key Highlights
- In anticipation of the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival, idol-makers are tirelessly labouring
- More than 2,000 Ganpati idols from a smaller section of Pen taluka are exported
- Idols to be transported to locations like Thailand and London
In anticipation of the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival, idol-makers are tirelessly labouring around the clock, seven days a week, to ensure the timely creation of Ganpati idols and meet the market's burgeoning demand. This year, the festival is set to commence on September 19.