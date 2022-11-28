Maharashtra: Teen girl detained for allegedly killing 5-year-old cousin in Jalna

The incident took place in Choudhary Nagar and the deceased has been identified as Ishwari Bhosale, who had come to stay with her uncle for schooling purposes

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A teen girl has been detained for allegedly killing a 5-year-old girl on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said.

The incident took place in Choudhary Nagar and the deceased has been identified as Ishwari Bhosale, who had come to stay with her uncle for schooling purposes, the official said.

Also Read: Arun Gawli's lawyers send notices to OTT platforms for 'defamatory' portrayal

"She was found in the bathroom in the morning with deep wounds on her neck and arms caused by a sharp weapon. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. It is suspected she was killed by her 14-year-old cousin who may have used a razor," Inspector Sambhaji Wadate of Taluka police station said.

"The detained girl lived in the same house with the deceased. We are probing further," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.