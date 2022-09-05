Maharashtra: Thieves loot Rs 10.55 lakh from cop's Jalna home

The suspects took ornaments worth Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh cash. The cops was on duty at the time. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked to nab the culprits
Representational Pic
Thieves broke into the house of a police sub-inspector in Maharashtra's Jalna on Monday morning and looted cash and ornaments cumulatively valued at Rs 10.55 lakh, an official said.
The theft took place in the house of PSI Madhukar Patil in Sharda Nagar in Ambad at 11:30am, he said.
Also Read: Mumbai: Driver of ATM cash deposit van flees away with money in Goregaon
"They took ornaments worth Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh cash. The PSI was on duty at the time. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked to nab the culprits," he added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever