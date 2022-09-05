Breaking News
Maharashtra: Thieves loot Rs 10.55 lakh from cop's Jalna home

The suspects took ornaments worth Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh cash. The cops was on duty at the time. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked to nab the culprits

Representational Pic


Thieves broke into the house of a police sub-inspector in Maharashtra's Jalna on Monday morning and looted cash and ornaments cumulatively valued at Rs 10.55 lakh, an official said.


The theft took place in the house of PSI Madhukar Patil in Sharda Nagar in Ambad at 11:30am, he said.



"They took ornaments worth Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh cash. The PSI was on duty at the time. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked to nab the culprits," he added.

