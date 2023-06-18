Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three children found dead in SUV in Nagpur 24 hours after they go missing

Updated on: 18 June,2023 11:10 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar said post mortem will be conducted during the night after obtaining special permission as its report will hold the key to their deaths

Three children, including a brother-sister duo, were found dead on Sunday evening in a sports utility vehicle 50 metres away from their homes in Nagpur in Maharashtra a day after they went missing, a police official said.


Taufique Firoz Khan (4), Alia Firoz Khan (6) and Afrin Irshad Khan (6), residents of Faruque Nagar, went missing on Saturday at around 3pm with their parents, who are scrap dealers, assuming they went to a nearby ground to play, the Pachpaoli police station official said.


"When they did not return till late Saturday evening, they approached police and a kidnapping case was registered. At around 7pm on Sunday, a constable found an SUV parked close to their houses and found the bodies of the three children inside," he said.


Taufique and Alia are siblings, while Afrin lives nearby, said the official.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said post mortem will be conducted during the night after obtaining special permission as its report will hold the key to what caused their deaths.

