Maharashtra Three dead as 3000 tonne silo storing corn collapses in factory at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra: Three dead as 3000-tonne silo storing corn collapses in factory at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Updated on: 15 November,2024 08:47 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
PTI |

The corn stored in the 3,000 tonne capacity fell out, killing three workers and injuring three others. One person is missing, an official from Maharashtra said

At least three workers died and three sustained injuries after a silo storing corn collapsed in an ethanol manufacturing factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Shendre MIDC, Maharashtra, on Friday, officials said.


The bodies of three workers have been recovered, while one worker is missing, he added.


"At around 2.20pm, a 17.17-metre diameter silo tank with a height of 2,160 metres collapsed at Radico NV distilleries. The corn stored in the 3,000-tonne capacity fell out, killing three workers and injuring three others. One person is missing. Search and rescue operations are underway at the site," he said.


The official identified the victims as Kisan Hirde, 50; Vijay Gawali, 40; and Dattatray Borde, 40. 

