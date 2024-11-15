The corn stored in the 3,000 tonne capacity fell out, killing three workers and injuring three others. One person is missing, an official from Maharashtra said

Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three dead as 3000-tonne silo storing corn collapses in factory at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar x 00:00

At least three workers died and three sustained injuries after a silo storing corn collapsed in an ethanol manufacturing factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Shendre MIDC, Maharashtra, on Friday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of three workers have been recovered, while one worker is missing, he added.

"At around 2.20pm, a 17.17-metre diameter silo tank with a height of 2,160 metres collapsed at Radico NV distilleries. The corn stored in the 3,000-tonne capacity fell out, killing three workers and injuring three others. One person is missing. Search and rescue operations are underway at the site," he said.

The official identified the victims as Kisan Hirde, 50; Vijay Gawali, 40; and Dattatray Borde, 40.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.