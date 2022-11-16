×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Three killed in collision between truck and taxi in Gondia

Maharashtra: Three killed in collision between truck and taxi in Gondia

Updated on: 16 November,2022 09:08 PM IST  |  Gondia
PTI |

Top

Eyewitnesses told police that the truck suffered a tyre burst before the collision

Maharashtra: Three killed in collision between truck and taxi in Gondia

Representational Pic


Three persons were killed and six others injured on Wednesday in a collision between a truck and a passenger cab in Gondia district of Maharashtra, police said.


Prima facie, the accident occurred when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle near Bhusaritola village, an official said.



Also Read: Govt can't explain away inflation by pointing to situation in US: Congress


The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital in Gondia city.

Eyewitnesses told police that the truck suffered a tyre burst before the collision.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra news Crime News india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK