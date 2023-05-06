The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Friday night at Wagholi in Ubale Nagar of Pune city

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three killed in fire at Pune godown x 00:00

Three workers were killed after a fire broke out at a godown of a 'mandap' decorator here, fire brigade officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Friday night at Wagholi in Ubale Nagar of Pune city.

A fire official said the blaze tore through the godown of 'Shubh Sajavat'. Four cylinders exploded there, he said.

Also Read: Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured

While a total of 9 fire engines were pressed into service, the bodies of three workers were found at the scene, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined as cooling operations are underway, the official said, adding that they shifted 400 gas cylinders from a godown in the vicinity to safety.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.