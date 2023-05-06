Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three killed in fire at Pune godown

Maharashtra: Three killed in fire at Pune godown

Updated on: 06 May,2023 10:47 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Friday night at Wagholi in Ubale Nagar of Pune city

Maharashtra: Three killed in fire at Pune godown

Three workers were killed after a fire broke out at a godown of a 'mandap' decorator here, fire brigade officials said on Saturday.


The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Friday night at Wagholi in Ubale Nagar of Pune city.



A fire official said the blaze tore through the godown of 'Shubh Sajavat'. Four cylinders exploded there, he said.


While a total of 9 fire engines were pressed into service, the bodies of three workers were found at the scene, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined as cooling operations are underway, the official said, adding that they shifted 400 gas cylinders from a godown in the vicinity to safety.

