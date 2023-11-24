Breaking News
Maharashtra: Toddler allegedly raped in Buldhana; 17-year-old suspect detained

Maharashtra: Toddler allegedly raped in Buldhana; 17-year-old suspect detained

Updated on: 24 November,2023 05:34 PM IST  |  Bhuldhana
mid-day online correspondent |

A toddler was allegedly raped in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The police have detailed a 17-year-old suspect, an official said

Representational Pic/File

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a toddler was allegedly sexually assaulted. The police have detailed a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the matter, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, a two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy at a village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Friday.


The police have reportedly detained the 17-year-old boy after the incident that occurred at a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra under the jurisdiction of Borakhedi police station, on Thursday afternoon, an official said.


The girl was playing outside her house with her grandmother when the suspect, who lives in the same neighbourhood, approached her and sought permission to take the child to a shop nearby to buy her chips and chocolates, he said, as per the PTI.

The grandmother reportedly permitted the boy to take the toddler with him.

However, on the way, the boy saw an abandoned room, where he allegedly took the child and raped her. He later fled away from the crime scene, the official said, according to the news agency.

When the child failed to return home till evening, her parents called the boy on his mobile phone and then set out to look for the boy and the child, he said.

The parents then received a call from a clinic stating that the child had been allegedly raped and was found in an unconscious state in a room. Some locals had brought her to the facility. The parents of the child later rushed to the clinic, the official said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra's Akola district, and her condition is improving, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child's parents, an offence was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The boy has been taken into custody and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Further investigations in the matter are going on, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

