Maharashtra: Traffic hit on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway due to rains in Palghar

Waterlogging was witnessed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Navsari and other parts of Gujarat, which has slowed the movement of vehicles

Vehicles ply on a road amid monsoon rains in Mumbai on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The movement of vehicles on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway was affected due to heavy rains and rivers in spate in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, officials said.

Waterlogging was witnessed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Navsari and other parts of Gujarat, which has slowed the movement of vehicles, Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal said.

Small vehicles are not being allowed on the highway, while all motorists are being advised against travelling towards Gujarat till the route is cleared in the neighbouring state, he said.

According to district authorities, Palghar has received an average of 222.31 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. A maximum of 296.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Mokhada.

The district has received an average of 1,460.9 mm rain so far this season, it was stated.

