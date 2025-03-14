Maharashtra: Two arrested, two juveniles detained for murdering man, robbing motorcyclist

Sumit Deore was attacked by four persons on Thursday evening near Shubham Park church over an old enmity, and he succumbed to injuries after being rushed to hospital

Two persons were arrested and two juveniles detained for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in Ambad in Nashik and carrying out an armed robbery sometime later, a police official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Sumit Deore was attacked by four persons on Thursday evening near Shubham Park church over an old enmity, and he succumbed to injuries after being rushed to hospital, the Ambad police station official said, reported PTI.

"Later, we go information that the four had stolen the two-wheeler of Naitik Thakur after attacking him with sharp weapons. Police teams managed to zero in on the four accused, including two juveniles. Two persons have been arrested, while the juveniles have been detained," he said, reported PTI.

The two cases were solved in eight hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Raut said.

Woman's severed head found in suitcase in Palghar district

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have launched a probe after a woman's severed head was found in a suitcase, an official said on Friday.

The discovery was made near Pirkunda Dargah in the Virar area on Thursday evening. A few local children found an abandoned suitcase and opened it out of curiosity. Police were subsequently alerted, the official said.

Forensic experts will visit the site to collect evidence, the official from Mandvi police station said, adding that a probe is underway to unravel the murder.

Man found dead with head wounds in Latur; probe underway

A 60-year-old man was found dead with head injuries near a police station in Maharashtra's Latur city on Friday, police said.

Passersby spotted the body near the Shivaji Nagar police station around 8 am, inspector Dilip Sagar said.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the man was a beggar and may have been attacked with a stone, which was found near the body.

While the body bore head wounds, a post-mortem will ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)