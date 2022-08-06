Breaking News
Mob attacks man with sharp weapons, accuses him of supporting Nupur Sharma
BREAKING: Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice President of India
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Thane: Father arrested for beating to death his 20-year-old son in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Updated on: 06 August,2022 08:39 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

While one engineer fell unconscious on impact, the second has weakness in his right hand, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two aviation engineers were struck by lightning and suffered injuries on Saturday evening at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, an official said.

While one engineer fell unconscious on impact, the second has weakness in his right hand, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport, told PTI.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 2 kins of family killed, as many injured in road accident


They were talking on their walkie-talkie sets to the captain of an Indigo flight that had arrived at the bay at around 5pm when the incident took place, Etesham informed.

The two are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of Kingsway Hospital, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news nagpur maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK