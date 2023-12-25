Maharashtra: Two cops suspended for vandalising two-wheelers in Latur

Two policemen were suspended on Monday for allegedly vandalising some two-wheelers parked on the premises of a folk art center in Latur district of Maharashtra

Two policemen were suspended on Monday for allegedly vandalising some two-wheelers parked on the premises of a folk art center in Latur district of Maharashtra, an incident captured on CCTV, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the CCTV footage shows two policemen getting out of a car and kicking and vandalising two-wheelers parked on the premises of Lok Kala Kendra on the outskirts of Shindala village in Ausa tehsil on the midnight of December 20, said assistant police inspector Balasaheb Dongre.

"Superintendent of Police Somay Munde had ordered an inquiry based on which he issued an order to suspend the policemen- an assistant sub-inspector and a police naik," he said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in Thane hospital deaths case, more than four months after 18 patients died in 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Maharashtra's Thane, the city's civic administration has suspended two doctors for dereliction of duty, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the large number of patient deaths on August 12 and 13 at the civic-run facility had prompted the opposition to target the government, alleging mismanagement, as per the PTI.

According to a spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), an assistant doctor and an associate doctor have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the single-day deaths, according to the PTI.

Amid political bickering over the deaths, CM Shinde had ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the matter. The committee's report was tabled during the recent winter session of the assembly, said an official, the news agency reported on Sunday.

A source in TMC told the PTI that show-cause notices have been issued to a few doctors and senior management personnel in connection with the patient deaths on August 12-13.

Earlier, officials had said that some of the patients arrived at the Kalwa hospital in a critical stage and they succumbed during treatment. Some were elderly, they had said.

Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhakse, who is also spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had said that the hospital was ¿over loaded¿ and was treating 650 patients per day against a capacity of 500 at the time.

(with PTI inputs)

