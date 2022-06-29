Maharashtra: Two from West Bengal held for stealing jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakh

The accused, Naseem Sirajali Mullah, and Allauddin Munaf Shaikh, who worked in a factory here, had stolen valuables worth Rs 25.13 lakh from their employer and fled on June 6, senior inspector Sampatrao Patil said

Representative image

Two persons from West Bengal have been arrested in connection with the theft of gold jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Naseem Sirajali Mullah, and Allauddin Munaf Shaikh, who worked in a factory here, had stolen valuables worth Rs 25.13 lakh from their employer and fled on June 6, senior inspector Sampatrao Patil said.

The police examined CCTV footages, worked on intelligence inputs and conducted searches in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, he said.

The duo was arrested from West Bengal and stolen ornaments worth Rs 21.17 lakh were seized from their possession, the official said.

