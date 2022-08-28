Breaking News
Supertech twin towers demolished in less than 10 seconds in Noida
Mumbai Crime: Man stabbed to death near Khar Subway
Sonali Phogat case: Goa Police arrest one more drug peddler
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Noida's twin towers: Timeline from rise to imminent fall
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Two held for triggering explosion at thermal power station in Parli

Maharashtra: Two held for triggering explosion at thermal power station in Parli

Updated on: 28 August,2022 03:48 PM IST  |  Beed
PTI |

Top

The security supervisor, who was patrolling at the time, heard the blast and spotted two men at the scene

Maharashtra: Two held for triggering explosion at thermal power station in Parli

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two persons have been arrested for allegedly triggering an explosion at the thermal power station in Parli of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.


A blast occurred in the ash fall area of the power station around 7.30 pm on Friday, an official from Parli rural police said.

The security supervisor, who was patrolling at the time, heard the blast and spotted two men at the scene, he said.


At least 103 gelatine sticks and 150 detonators were found on the two men, who claimed that they were daily wage labourers, and had triggered the blast on the directions of another accused, the official said.

Also Read: 'Twin towers demolition shows law ultimately catches up'

The two men were handed over to the police, while the third accused is absconding, he said.

A case under section 286 (whoever does, with any explosive substance, any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
beed maharashtra india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK