Maharashtra: Two held with MD drug worth more than Rs 1 crore in Pune

The process to register a case at Chandan Nagar police station is on

Representative Image

Police have seized mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.21 crore from two persons in Kharadi area of Pune in Maharashtra, an officer said on Saturday.

DCP (Crime) Amol Zende said 108 gm MD worth Rs 1.21 crore was found in the possession of the duo who came from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and alighted at the Kharadi bus stop with the contraband.

Further probe is underway, he added.

