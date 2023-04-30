Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two held with MD drug worth more than Rs 1 crore in Pune

Updated on: 30 April,2023 12:43 PM IST  |  Pune
The process to register a case at Chandan Nagar police station is on

Maharashtra: Two held with MD drug worth more than Rs 1 crore in Pune

Police have seized mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.21 crore from two persons in Kharadi area of Pune in Maharashtra, an officer said on Saturday.


The process to register a case at Chandan Nagar police station is on.



DCP (Crime) Amol Zende said 108 gm MD worth Rs 1.21 crore was found in the possession of the duo who came from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and alighted at the Kharadi bus stop with the contraband.

Further probe is underway, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

